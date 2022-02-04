Icy road conditions reported across Middle Tennessee on Friday morning

(WTVF) — Overnight, a mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow fell across the mid-state, leaving icy conditions for many of our roads.

Due to the poor road conditions, more than 150 school closings and delays have been reported.

See our full list here

If you're traveling this morning, be sure to use caution while out on the roads.

Montgomery County:

As of 5 a.m. — the sheriff's office said a mixture ice/sleet/snow is covering most roads. Crews have been treating the roads throughout the night. Residents are urged to stay home if possible. If you can't the sheriff's office says "then drive like you're taking your grandma to church. There is a platter of biscuits and two gallons of sweet tea in glass jars in the back seat. She's wearing a new dress and holding a crockpot full of gravy."

Multiple accidents on Interstate 24 in both directions have been reported.

Dickson County:

As of 5 a.m. — Black ice has been reported on main and secondary roads. The sheriff's office said several vehicles have crashed.

Highway 250 at Nosegay Road is shut down due to an overturned dump truck.

Putnam County:

As of 6 a.m. — Icing on trees and elevated surfaces has been reported. In portions of Eastern Putnam County, some roadways have been covered in light snow.

Rutherford County:

As of 5 a.m. — Bridges and overpasses in Smyrna are icy and slick.

Williamson County:

As of 5 a.m. — Some roads are slick with ice. Salt trucks are out to treat the roads and help with conditions.

Hickman County:

As of 6 a.m. — TDOT trucks have been out salting the roads, however there are still slick spots. The sheriff's office said the main road conditions have improved, but still use caution if you're driving.

Robertson/Sumner County:

As of 6 a.m. — Roads in Millersville are covered in black ice. Several weather-related accidents have been reported.

Wilson County:

As of 7 a.m. — Officers in Mt. Juliet report that many roads are covered in solid sheets of ice.

