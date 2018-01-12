Icy Roads Cause Several Crashes In Montgomery County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Icy conditions have caused roads in Montgomery County to become hazardous, leading to numerous crashes.
The sheriff’s office said deputies have worked more than 20 weather-related crashes as of Friday morning.
They said many roads are difficult to navigate and urged residents to stay home. Drivers were asked to avoid Interstate 24 westbound between mile marker 8-11 due to solid sheets of ice.
EMS director just told me to warn drivers to avoid I-24 W between MM 8 and 11 due to solid sheets of ice! @NC5 pic.twitter.com/PAlZqNbL2o— Matthew Torres (@NC5_MTorres) January 12, 2018
Salt trucks working on roads that desperately need treating. This is on Wilma Rudolph Blvd. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/S3WlWwYDBz— Matthew Torres (@NC5_MTorres) January 12, 2018
Children are taking advantage of the winter weather. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/Yg1hPGfyY8— Matthew Torres (@NC5_MTorres) January 12, 2018