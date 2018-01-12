Icy Roads Cause Several Crashes In Montgomery County

11:45 AM, Jan 12, 2018
Icy conditions have caused hazardous road conditions in Montgomery County, leading to numerous crashes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Icy conditions have caused roads in Montgomery County to become hazardous, leading to numerous crashes.   

The sheriff’s office said deputies have worked more than 20 weather-related crashes as of Friday morning.

They said many roads are difficult to navigate and urged residents to stay home. Drivers were asked to avoid Interstate 24 westbound between mile marker 8-11 due to solid sheets of ice.  

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

