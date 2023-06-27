Identifying and addressing communities vulnerable to heat in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The heat affects us all, but data from a heat mapping campaign conducted last year shows how heat affects some people in Nashville differently than others.

"It looks at not only temperature and humidity information, but also demographics across the city and chronic conditions. It displays which populations are most vulnerable to heat and how they feel that heat,"Metro Nashville Sustainability Chief, Kendra Abkowitz, said.

The interactive map shows the effects of extreme heat throughout Nashville, especially on vulnerable populations. Those populations include the elderly, low-income households, non-English speakers and people with health risks.

"What we found is that where we have lots of impervious surfaces in our urban core, we see higher temperatures and humidity," Abkowitz said. "We have also seen that where we have some of our more diverse populations, some of our elderly populations and then some of our youth, we also see more heat vulnerability."

Abkowitz hopes the data will help lead to more green spaces, infrastructure improvements and social services to help those vulnerable areas, especially as summers continue to get hotter.

"With climate change and the increase in temperatures that we will see over time, plus the increase in the duration of extreme heats, this is a huge concern. It's really going to be exacerbated over time. Being aware of the concept of extreme heat and steps that we can take to mitigate those impacts is hugely important," said said Abkowitz.

For more information on how to stay safe in the heat, check the website.