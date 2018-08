LEBANON, Tenn. - Officials with the Lebanon Police Department have asked for the public’s help with identifying a vehicle burglary suspect.

Authorities released photos of the suspect on social media Sunday.

The photos showed the suspect getting into a vehicle that was being burglarized. The SUV shown in the photos belonged to the suspect.

Anyone with information has been urged to call 615-444-2323 or email murrayt@lebanontn.org.