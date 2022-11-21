If an enclosed stadium is built, WrestleMania will come to Nashville in 2027

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Perched on the Tennessee Titans' enclosed stadium deal, WrestleMania would come to Nashville in 2027.

“Nashville has exploded as a cultural center in the United States and as the land of opportunity," WWE officials said in a statement. "WWE looks forward to hosting many events in partnership with the great city of Nashville at the proposed enclosed stadium.”

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. said the event reaches one billion homes in 57 countries. WrestleMania runs seven nights in a row.

In the Dallas AT&T stadium, the economic impact totaled $206.5 million.

Right now, the stadium deal is in the hands of Metro Council.

With hefty renovation needed, the team was facing a $1.75 to 1.95 billion price tag to keep up the stadium over the remaining 17 years of the Titans contract. Building a new stadium comes to a total of $2.1 billion, which is in line with an estimate given by Tennessee Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill in May.

This agreement would mean Metro regains control of 66 acres of land along the bank of the Cumberland River, which includes the site of the current Nissan Stadium.

Plans are in the works to redevelop the area into a large park, greenways, affordable housing and more.

A meeting on the East Bank happens tonight at 6 p.m. at East Nashville Magnet High School.