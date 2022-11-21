Watch Now
News

Actions

If an enclosed stadium is built, WrestleMania will come to Nashville in 2027

AP7782382770187055.jpg
Associated Press
AP7782382770187055.jpg
Posted at 2:52 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 15:54:50-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Perched on the Tennessee Titans' enclosed stadium deal, WrestleMania would come to Nashville in 2027.

“Nashville has exploded as a cultural center in the United States and as the land of opportunity," WWE officials said in a statement. "WWE looks forward to hosting many events in partnership with the great city of Nashville at the proposed enclosed stadium.”

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. said the event reaches one billion homes in 57 countries. WrestleMania runs seven nights in a row.

In the Dallas AT&T stadium, the economic impact totaled $206.5 million.

Right now, the stadium deal is in the hands of Metro Council.

With hefty renovation needed, the team was facing a $1.75 to 1.95 billion price tag to keep up the stadium over the remaining 17 years of the Titans contract. Building a new stadium comes to a total of $2.1 billion, which is in line with an estimate given by Tennessee Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill in May.

This agreement would mean Metro regains control of 66 acres of land along the bank of the Cumberland River, which includes the site of the current Nissan Stadium.

Plans are in the works to redevelop the area into a large park, greenways, affordable housing and more.

A meeting on the East Bank happens tonight at 6 p.m. at East Nashville Magnet High School.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap