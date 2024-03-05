'If someone has you, run': Sebastian Rogers' father hopes his son hears his plea

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sebastian Rogers' father has not stopped looking for his 15-year-old son, a teen with autism who is the subject of a Tennessee Amber Alert.

Seth Rogers told NewsChannel 5 he doesn't understand why he wandered away from his Hendersonville home, but he hopes his son can somehow hear his voice or read his words.

"Maybe around the next corner, I see him," Rogers said. "I just want my son to come home. If he hears me, I want him to tell somebody, 'I need your phone. Call 911.' If someone has you, son, run. Run to the next person you meet. Tell them who you are. Let them find you. Let the police find you so they can bring you back to me."

Rogers has been out every day looking for Sebastian, a search now extending past a week.

"I have been helping with the search, but they aren't giving me a lot of information, but I go out and look for him every day," Rogers said.

Rogers said Sebastian going off on his own doesn't make any sense.

"Nothing is adding up. I don't know what is going on. Is there foul play? I don't know," Rogers said. "I don't know anything. Nothing makes sense right now."

What we know about Sebastian's disappearance

The search for Sebastian has shifted less from searching every square mile from looking at as an investigation, authorities said on March 4.

The missing teen's mother and stepfather have spoken out publicly for the first time during the weekend. The original thinking was Sebastian Rogers walked away on his own. But the fact that he disappeared without a trace now has authorities looking at the possibility of foul play.

Authorities searched extensively for days — from waterways to the woods in Sumner County. None of the scent dogs picked up a trace of Sebastian.

There is no security video of the teen.

Detectives will now re-interview and vet everyone who may have had contact with Sebastian looking for inconsistencies.

They are also asking the public to provide any Ring camera videos — not just from the Sunday evening the boy disappeared, but of anything suspicious from much earlier in the day.

Anyone with information on the case can call 1-800-TBI-FIND.