NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We were live at the "Give A Child A Book" book fair at Fall-Hamilton Elementary where each student was given free books to take home. The book donations were a part of The Scripps Howard Fund, Nashville Predators and NewsChannel5’s “If You Give a Child A Book Campaign”.

More than $76,000 was raised to give out free books locally. The entire Scripps family managed to raise more than $1 million across the country, equaling 200,000 books for kids.