If you have a student at Chatt. State, here's why the campus was on lockdown

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lockdown is over Thursday after multiple calls indicated a gunman was on the Chattanooga State Community College campus.

Authorities said the Chattanooga police received a demand from a caller who threatened to harm students if the caller didn't receive money.

This prompted a lockdown of the campus while law enforcement searched the area and didn't find a credible threat.

Chattanooga State and the Hamilton County Department of Education provided additional information for students and parents, who were affected by the lockdown.

The Chattanooga Police Department, Chattanooga State Police and federal partners will continue the investigation.

