'If you love it, it's so worth it': Wilson County band students brave heat during summer practice

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County Schools students are pushing through extreme heat as they prepare for the upcoming school year, with marching band members at Green Hill High School taking special precautions during their intensive summer camp.

With temperatures soaring into the 90s and heat indices reaching 100 degrees, the Green Hill High School marching band continues their preparations despite challenging conditions.

"This heat this week, this week especially has been probably the worst that I've felt in my couple years here in Tennessee," said Band Director Tyler Umpleby.

"If you love it... it's so worth it," said Drum Major Sandra Yousif.

The band's summer camp runs for two weeks with ten-hour daily sessions, making heat safety protocols essential.

"You see a lot of them out with the cooling towels and hats and sunscreen and things to try to help mitigate the intense heat that has been this past week," said Umpleby.

Students take regular breaks in shaded areas and are encouraged to prioritize their health.

"We'll like go in the shade. We're always encouraging people just to take breaks if they need it, step out if you need to, just make sure you're feeling your best, you can perform your best," Yousif said.

"We've spent a lot more time inside this year than years past," said Umpleby. "Taking some shelter from the heat."

The band typically moves indoors around midday when the sun is strongest, and they end their sessions with a refreshing treat – popsicles.

Brass Captain and senior Brett Montle believes their dedication will pay off. "I think this is a really strong group. I think this is the strongest group that we've had at the school. So we'll be more in sync, we'll be louder, no more organized," said Montle.

Stacey Pecenka Injury Prevention Program Manager with Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt recommends staying hydrated, wearing light clothing, taking breaks from the heat, and remember that children overheat faster than adults.

"If you feel like you're having cramps or you're just feeling kind of nauseous or all sudden you're really exhausted, those are signs that your body needs to have rest," said Pecenka.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com