If you're cleaning up debris today, make sure you separate it into these piles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Recovery is in motion for those impacted by the tornadoes that tore through Middle Tennessee over the weekend.
If you're working on the cleanup, it's important that you separate your debris in different piles.
First off, it must be placed curbside without blocking the road or storm drains. If you don't have a sidewalk, ditch or utility line place the debris at the edge of your property.
Debris that is placed from the sidewalk toward your property will not be picked up.
If you live in Davidson County:
Your debris should be separated into three categories
- Metals & White Goods which includes:
- air conditioners, dishwashers, freezers, refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers and water heaters
- Construction & demolition debris
- building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, mattresses and plumbing
- Vegetation
- leaves
- logs
- plants
- tree branches
You're asked to not stack or lean objects if possible.
If you live in Springfield
Separate into six categories:
- Electronics
- Television, computer, stereo, phone, DVD player
- Large Appliances
- Refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher
- Hazardous Waste
- Oil, battery, pesticide, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas
- Vegetative Debris
- Tree branches, leaves, logs and plants
- Construction Debris
- Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture and plumbing
- Household Garbage
- Bagged garbage, discarded food, paper and packaging.
