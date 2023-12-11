If you're cleaning up debris today, make sure you separate it into these piles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Recovery is in motion for those impacted by the tornadoes that tore through Middle Tennessee over the weekend.

If you're working on the cleanup, it's important that you separate your debris in different piles.

First off, it must be placed curbside without blocking the road or storm drains. If you don't have a sidewalk, ditch or utility line place the debris at the edge of your property.

Debris that is placed from the sidewalk toward your property will not be picked up.

If you live in Davidson County:

Your debris should be separated into three categories



Metals & White Goods which includes:

air conditioners, dishwashers, freezers, refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers and water heaters

Construction & demolition debris

building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, mattresses and plumbing

Vegetation

leaves logs plants tree branches



You're asked to not stack or lean objects if possible.

If you live in Springfield

Separate into six categories:

Electronics

Television, computer, stereo, phone, DVD player

Large Appliances

Refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher

Hazardous Waste

Oil, battery, pesticide, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas

Vegetative Debris

Tree branches, leaves, logs and plants

Construction Debris

Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture and plumbing

Household Garbage

Bagged garbage, discarded food, paper and packaging.

