'I'm a citizen hero.' 'Shadow Patriot’ patrols Nashville's streets at night

Posted: 8:58 AM, Nov 18, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-18 12:44:46-05
There's a different kind of patriot walking the streets of Nashville. He might look like Captain America but he doesn't call himself a superhero.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a different kind of patriot walking the streets of Nashville. He might look like Captain America but he doesn't call himself a superhero.

Photojournalist Dan Blommel spent time documenting the man known as “The Shadow Patriot” – Nashville's citizen hero. Watch the video above.

