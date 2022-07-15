NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether it’s record inflation, stagnant wages with the rising cost of living, or the inability to no longer work from home, many workers are feeling frustrated.

According to a recent Leadership IQ study, 60% of respondents shared that negativity at work made them want to look for another job. The three biggest factors leading to frustration and negativity were: workload, staffing, and toxic colleagues or work environment. So, how do you help combat that rather than immediately sending out resumes prior to a potential looming recession?

Renowned business coach, mediator, and author of "Holding the Calm, The secrets to Resolving Conflict and Defusing Tension,” Hesha Abrams says one of her secrets is in changing your mindset when you’re in a negative space.

"All conflict comes from a sense of feeling powerless,” said Abrams, who has resolved disputes with some of the country's biggest companies. "I can't make you do something I want you to do or believe, or you're trying to make me do something or believe something I don't want to believe.”

So in that sense of powerlessness, all kinds of nasty stuff can happen, Abrams admits. “If you say something simple like a mantra, it's like a talisman. It's a rabbit's foot," she said.

Abrams suggests even the simple mantra “I'm holding the calm,” can make a big difference when repeated. “It doesn't just calm you down, it gives you a sense of power," she said, adding it helps your mind believe you’re in control. "It calms the amygdala down to where now the prefrontal cortex, you know, underneath the forehead can say, 'I'm in charge now.'"

Abrams also says to focus on what we can control. Think "how can I create some sense of power where I can, in my world?" She reinforces the power of the mind, and power of positive thinking.

She said you will see what you want to see in a certain situation. Abrams gives the example of you having a supervisor who brings you negative energy. "Think to yourself, ‘would they pull my child from a burning car?’ or ‘would they help me up if I fell and hurt myself?’" she said.

Try to humanize them. "You'd be shocked how much transforming your mindset can help... like the mantra 'I'm holding the calm,'" Abrams said.

If you’d like to learn more about “Holding the Calm,” you can visit Abrams' website.