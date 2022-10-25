'I'm not giving up:' Mother of Nashville man missing for almost 10 years prays for answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Almost 10 years after a man vanished without a trace while walking home in East Nashville, Metro Nashville Police Department officials and his family are still searching for answers.

Police said on January 13, 2013, Ivan Moore, 33, was at a friend's house on North 2nd Street watching football. When the game ended, he left to walk two blocks to his house on Richardson Street. He was never seen again.

After his mother filed a missing person report, his family and Metro Police scoured the neighborhood for clues, but came up empty-handedop.

Detectives said the investigation has stalled, and they are encouraging anyone with information on Ivan Moore or the people he associated with to come forward.

"If anybody can give us a better idea of his pattern of life around the time he disappeared, would be very helpful," said Detective Matthew Filter with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case-Homicide and Missing Persons Unit.

For Ivan Moore's family, the last 10 years have been filled with heartbreak.

"His children miss him, his siblings miss him. Most of all, I miss him terribly," said Anna Moore, Ivan's Mother. "I just wish he would come home."

Anna Moore said her son was a Nashville native who graduated from Hillsboro High School. He played football and baseball in high school, and loved sports, and fixing up cars and trucks in his spare time. He attended Lambuth College and did well in school. He was working at All My Sons moving company at the time of his disappearance. He was a father of three, and largely kept to himself.

"I just need some answers," said Anna Moore. "There hasn’t been anything over the last 10 years, I wish someone would come forward."

The house where Ivan was last seen has been torn down, and the neighborhood has changed, but Anna Moore said she has hope closure will come.

"I’m not giving up. I never give up."

Ivan Moore is 5'11'' and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on what happened to Ivan Moore, you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7803. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-74-CRIME. There is a $2,000 reward for information that leads to answers in the case.