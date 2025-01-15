'I’m not gonna be cold at the bus stop anymore': Coat donations will help keep school children warm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The temperatures are dropping, which means you may find some of last year's coats no longer fit your kids.

I spoke with the founder of the nonprofit, Unicycle, who says there's a need for those "too-small" coats.

Unicycle is a nonprofit dedicated to gathering school clothing for students in need within Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Gently used donations are collected in schools and distributed at the school level through a partnership with the Homeless Education Resource Office.

I went to their location on Ninth Avenue North to find out how to help children in need of a warm coat.

“I’m shopping for about eight kids this afternoon,” said Lydia Fulcher.

This is a personal shopping spree, but Fulcher doesn't consider herself a stylist.

“I’ll probably get a pink one for her,” said Fulcher.

She's here shopping for her students — students who otherwise wouldn't have coats to keep warm.

“A lot of times our families struggle with transportation,” said Fulcher. “Also just the financial burden that winter wear can be. A lot of our families can’t afford to go out and buy even a $30 coat or anything like that.”

“A lot of our kids ride the bus as well so they’re having to stand outside for at least 10-15 minutes in the morning when it’s the coldest,” said Fulcher.

Students at Dodson Elementary will either tell Lydia they need coats, their parents will, or she will simply notice them in the halls.

She comes to Unicycle, a school uniform recycling program.

Every week the nonprofit opens its doors to school support staff to shop their donations.

“Donations come in the door and a lot of times they hardly make it on the shelves and they’re back out especially this time of year winter 50 coats come in and they go right back out,” said Jami Oakley, founder of Unicycle.

Year round, at nearly all Metro schools, there are donation bins to collect clothing for kids.

This time of year, Oakley said it is even more critical to keep kids clothed, warm and safe.

“I tell people that all the time you should feel really good about your donation to us knowing it’s not sitting anywhere. It will go home with another child probably within the week,” said Oakley.

“It keeps parents connected. It keeps kids in school. It helps with absenteeism.”

What you won't see here, is what happens after the coats leave the hanger.

“They’re so excited they’re like, ‘Oh my God, I’m not gonna be cold at the bus stop anymore.’ So it’s really special,” said Fulcher.

If there is a size Unicycle needs more: larger coats that will fit growing teenagers.

The nonprofit set a goal to give coats to 1,000 kids.

They said they are quickly nearing that goal.

You can drop off those old coats at nearly all MNPS schools.

Do you have questions? Email amanda.roberts@newschannel5.com.

