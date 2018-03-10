Images Released Of Suspects' Car In Hendersonville Shooting

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 46°
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Three suspects have been on the run from police in Hendersonville after a robbery turned into a shooting.
One person was shot, and police confirmed that victim had already been treated and released from the hospital.
Now authorities have been hoping someone may be able to help them catch whoever pulled the trigger.
Officials released images of a silver car that looked like a Nissan Altima. It’s the car the suspects fled in.
The crime happened just after 11 p.m. Friday in a parking lot on Center Point Road.
Two people were sitting in a car when three people came up to them and tried to rob them.
Police said gunshots were exchanged, and the robbers drove off.
Anyone with information has been encouraged to call police or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.