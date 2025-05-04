Immigrant advocates raise concern following ICE arrests in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to the leaders of some immigrant rights groups, approximately 100 people were taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and brought to the Department of Homeland Security Field office in Nashville early morning on Sunday.

Witnesses claim people were stopped by authorities in their cars at various locations around South Nashville.

Gisselle Huerta, founder of Hijos de Inmigrantes spoke at a gathering outside the Department of Homeland Security Field office in Nashville Sunday.

In addition to taking to the mic, she also translated for a Nashvillian who said his brother was taken into custody overnight.

"He said he's feeling not too good. He's feeling sad," Huerta said while translating.

The man told Huerta his brother texted him last night saying he was being taken into custody by ICE during what was supposed to be a 5-minute drive.

"His brother didn't even have a call, they didn't even have the right to call somebody. So those 5 minutes where his brother shot him a text where he was stopped, he never heard of him again," Huerta said.

Huerta and many advocates gathered outside the DHS field office Sunday trying to get information about those they say are in custody inside.

"Family members out here are looking for their people and there's no information being shared," said Brenda Perez with The ReMix TN.

Ashley Warbington said when she heard about the arrests last night, she went to see what was happening for herself.

"They were pulling people over and either detaining them or letting them go very quickly. It all happened so fast. The second they would finish one stop they were stopping someone else," said Warbington, a volunteer with The ReMix TN.

"I also spoke to another car of 18-year-olds that were also stopped around Nolensville Road, and they detained the 18-year-old that was sitting in the back, not the driver," Warbington said.

The advocates expressed concern that those arrested would be taken via bus to an ICE detention center and deported.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said they were not involved in detaining anyone but were present at the gathering Sunday monitoring the protest since it was happening in their jurisdiction.

Some witnesses claim the Tennessee Highway Patrol was stopping people while ICE agents were nearby detaining them.

THP released this statement:

The Tennessee Highway Patrol partnered with federal agencies, including HSI and ICE, for a public safety operation in Davidson County—in areas with a history of serious traffic crashes and suspected gang activity.



Approximately 150 traffic stops were made by troopers for observed violations of traffic laws. In several cases, drivers were found without valid licenses or identification. Federal agents handled those situations, including immigration-related matters.



Troopers made a few arrests for outstanding warrants. Illegal guns and drugs were also recovered, including from individuals suspected of gang affiliation.



THP remains focused on traffic safety and supporting operations that protect Tennesseans from broader criminal threats. The Tennessee Highway Patrol

Newschannel 5 reached out to ICE for a statement.

When they respond, that information will be added to this story.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.