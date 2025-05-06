Immigrants celebrate becoming US citizens in Nashville ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thirty people from 15 countries took the oath of citizenship at the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition headquarters just days before a controversial immigration operation by ICE and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

At 27, Misael Hernandez, brought to the U.S. from Mexico at just 3 years old, was among those who became American citizens.

"I've always considered myself as American, but to finally be able to say that I'm a citizen is big. It's really important to me," Hernandez said.

Hernandez enlisted in the Army as a permanent resident at age 23, wanting to give back to his adopted homeland.

"I wanted to give back to, really, the country that gave my family a better opportunity," Hernandez said

The ceremony happened May 1, 2025, days before an ICE and THP Nashville operation that resulted in dozens of immigrants being taken into custody, creating anxiety for other families.

"Our country is divided in a way that most of us have never experienced," Judge Aleta A. Trauger said during the ceremony.

The naturalization ceremony provided a sense of security for some of the new citizens during a time of heightened immigration enforcement and uncertainty around the country.

Like 20-year-old Eh Moo, who immigrated from Thailand with her family. For her, becoming a citizen brought a profound sense of relief.

"I just feel I am protected by the law right now, and I have more rights, more rights than permanent residents," Moo said.

The naturalization ceremony represented an important step for immigrants like Moo seeking stability as the Trump administration promises to carry out what it calls the biggest mass deportation in history. A plan that experts estimate could cost America at least $315 billion.

"It's the best way for them to ensure that they don't get caught up in all of these changes in immigration law and policy, these anti-immigrant sentiments," TIRRC's Legal Director Allen King said.

King says that for some immigrants, there is no pathway to seek legal status, while for others, it can take decades to achieve. He explains that one of the reasons this process is so difficult is that there haven’t been significant changes to U.S. immigration laws in years, and he characterizes the system as outdated.

Despite the current political climate, Moo remains focused on her future in America.

"Us immigrants, we're here for a better opportunity. We're here for work and opportunity," Moo said.

Have you or someone you know gone through the citizenship process? Share your experience with our reporter who covers immigration in Middle Tennessee. Contact Patsy Montesinos directly at patsy.montesinos@NewsChannel5.com to tell your story.