Immigration and Customs Enforcement reportedly opening a detention center in Lebanon

Copyright Lawrey/Shutterstock
ICE police agent - Officer of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Close-up of POLICE ICE marking on the back of a stab-proof vest uniform worn by a trio of police officers at the scene of an incident.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to the Tennessee Lookout, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has purchased a facility in Lebanon to house detained immigrants.

At this time there are no details about the size, scope or address of the facility.

State Senator Mark Pody Monday afternoon posted a video calling the article false and cited a potential mix up with another ICE facility in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

According to the Lookout who checked in again with ICE, ICE Media confirmed that they were referring to Lebanon, Tennessee.

We will update as we learn more.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

