Immigration and Customs Enforcement reportedly opening a detention center in Lebanon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to the Tennessee Lookout, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has purchased a facility in Lebanon to house detained immigrants.

At this time there are no details about the size, scope or address of the facility.

State Senator Mark Pody Monday afternoon posted a video calling the article false and cited a potential mix up with another ICE facility in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

According to the Lookout who checked in again with ICE, ICE Media confirmed that they were referring to Lebanon, Tennessee.

We will update as we learn more.

