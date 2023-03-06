In a final act of kindness, Sumner County teen gives back as an organ donor

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds gathered at TriStar Skyline Medical Center for an honor walk as Sumner County teen Aleya Brooks was taken off life support Sunday night.

On Friday, Brooks suffered a traumatic brain injury after a tree fell on her while she was cleaning debris from her family's driveway. She was taken to the trauma unit at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

Before the walk, members of her cheer team gathered at the hospital to remember their friend.

"She was always such like a silent leader," said teammate Karmen Bell. "Like, if she was doing it I knew I was supposed to be doing it."

The Liberty Creek High School freshman was known for many things, including her faith. "We all loved her and she showed the love of Christ like nobody else I've ever known," said Brooks' boyfriend, Daxton Davis.

Remembered as a selfless person, it was no surprise in her final moments Aleya gave life to others as an organ donor.

"I think it suits her very well that she's trying to save lives even after her passing," said teammate Dalaina Davis.

But teammates say there was one word in particular used to describe Brooks. "We also all have on our hand 'grit' which is her favorite word," said teammate Ava Guy. She went on to say "it's what she was."

A GoFundMe has been created in honor of Aleya. Her father Jason Brooks said on Facebook "All donations will be given to Long Hollow Church and to the advancement of care and research of neurological disorders."