In a historic vote, Metro Council decides to fund the new Titans stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After hours of public hearing, the Metro Council voted to approve the measures to build a new Tennessee Titans stadium.

The measure was approved in a 26 to 12 vote early Wednesday morning.

“For more than 25 years, Nashville, Tennessee, has been the Titans’ home, and with the approval of the new stadium agreement, we are grateful to know the Titans will be a part of this great city and state for decades to come,” said Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, in a press release. “I remember the early days of our time here feeling all the promise and opportunity ahead, and I feel that same enthusiasm and excitement again today. We are thankful for the support of Mayor Cooper, Metro Council, the Sports Authority, the State of Tennessee, and most importantly, the people of Nashville and Tennessee as we all embark on this new chapter together.”

The plans for the stadium were first presented in October 2022. Since then, there have been 39 meetings on the plans that were open to the public. There have also been five public hearings organized by the East Bank Stadium Committee. The public hearing before council was the sixth.

Two hours were devoted to those who wanted to see the stadium, while the other two were devoted to those who wanted to see the stadium deal voted down.

One of Nashville's favorite Titans players Eddie George was one of the first people to speak up for the project. He is now the coach at Tennessee State University, and he thinks a new stadium will benefit Nashville and his school.

"I've been following this process closely because I care about this city and its people," George said.

Some Nashvillians weren't happy in any way about the stadium vote.

"This might not be the great political move to do," resident Jason Miller said. "Let's develop a spine real quick. Let's say no to some of these crazy deals and decide to use our own voice."

Here's what we know about this historic vote.

What did Metro consider?

A third reading authorizing the development of a new, enclosed stadium along with the Sports Authority's issuance of revenue bonds to help fund it. They also outlined a 50% sales tax capture area.

A separate resolution created the Nashville Needs Impact Fund, which would serve nonprofit entities in Davidson County. The Titans would contribute $1 million to it in the first year of the lease and increase the team's contribution by 3% each year after for an end-of-lease total of at least $47 million.

How does the money work?

Of the funding measures, here's how it breaks down:

$500 million in bonds from the state

$840 million from the Titans, NFL and personal seat license sales

$760 million will come from revenue bonds, which are funded by Metro debt service and repaid through an increase to the city's hotel tax and sales tax generated from the stadium and surrounding area.

What has happened during past votes?

In December, Metro Council members previously approved preliminary terms for the stadium deal by a vote of 27-8 with three abstentions.

The council also passed a key bill allowing the city to begin collecting an increased hotel tax — but only if and when final deal terms for the stadium deal are reached and approved. The bill authorizing a 1% hotel tax increase passed 27-5 with three abstentions.

Metro Sports Authority approved the stadium deal on April 4.

What's next for the stadium

The Titans spokespeople said several plans will go into motion.

Up first, the Titans will have to secure an "architect of record," who will take the design plans that have already been presented and turn those plans into a blueprint. Then they will follow a similar process to find a construction manager.

They plan to speak with music industry officials to see what is needed to make the new stadium music-friendly and ideal for concerts. They also plan to do additional outreach to fans about what they want to see in certain areas of the stadium.

Construction would begin early to mid-2024.

The goal is to have the stadium open for the 2027 stadium

About the stadium

This is the largest public spending project on a NFL stadium in history.

It will total $2.1 billion, and it would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000.

This would also include 12,000 square feet of dedicated community space that would be used year-round for educational opportunities, nonprofit events and other community-minded purposes.

According to the proposal, the new stadium could be ready as early as the 2026 NFL season and would be able to host additional events including CMA Fest and concerts, similar to the existing stadium. It would also potentially be able to host a number of major sporting events like the Super Bowl or NCAA Playoff Games.

