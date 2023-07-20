In a record-setting verdict, $16.1 million was awarded to a man who suffered brain damage after surgery.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a case that's sent shock waves throughout the legal community: A record-setting 16-million-dollar malpractice verdict -- in favor of a man who suffered severe complications after what should have been a routine surgery.

This is the verdict is from a case in 5th Circuit Court.

After a three-week trial and dozens of witnesses and exhibits...the jury awarded millions to a young man now left with permanent brain damage.

"I felt massive relief for Justin Bing...we do what we can to represent our clients, but it's about him," said Matt Hardin.

He and Shea Callahan represent Justin Bing, a 26-year-old marketing manager who had just moved to Nashville with a video resume seeking work in Music City.

"I'm a huge country music fan so I get that fan experience," Bing said.

Not long after arriving in Nashville, Bing underwent what should have been a routine gall bladder surgery.

But later he developed a serious bile -- a digestive fluid -- leak that was not properly addressed by his doctors.

"As he was in pain this bile collected in his abdomen even pouring out the side of his belly," Callahan said.

Eventually, this led to cardiac arrest, strokes and permanent brain damage.

After nearly a month-long trial it took the jury only eight hours to reach a verdict.

They found fault against Dr. Roger Nagy and Dr. David Bentley and their practice group related to care they provided Bing at Tristar Skyline Hospital.

"If they had followed the standard of care this was preventable...yes," said Hardin.

And the jury delivered the $16.1 million verdict -- money Bing will need for care the rest of his life.

"This is a very injured man and happy jury was able to see there was negligence here and put a value on the case that merits what his injuries were," Hardin added.

The trial is now over. The verdict is in, but the case is not closed. It is expected that verdict will be appealed.

Such cases are disturbing.

What can the patients do in similar circumstances?

Bing's attorneys say to advocate for yourself or a loved one and ask your doctors lots of questions.