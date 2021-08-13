In-Depth: 3rd vaccine dose vs vaccine booster; what's the difference and why is it important

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously recommended a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those weakened immune systems.

The vote was made Friday following the authorization of the third dose by the FDA. And the CDC is expected to endorse the committee's recommendation.

The third dose is exactly that - it is an additional dose of the vaccine as part of the primary sequence for some immunocompromised individuals to help them mount an immune response similar to what most people get with just two doses.

In recent weeks, there has been talk of a COVID-19 booster, which is something entirely different and has not been approved by the FDA or CDC.

A booster acts as a supplement for those who have already mounted an immune response from a vaccine's primary sequence.

Immunity from some vaccines can wear off, and at that point, a “booster” dose is needed to bring immunity levels back up, according to the CDC. A booster dose usually occurs several years after the initial series of vaccine doses is given.

For example, in the case of the DTaP vaccine, which protects against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, the initial series of four shots that children receive as part of their infant immunizations helps build immunity. But a booster dose is needed at 4 years through 6 years old. Another booster against these diseases is needed at 11 years or 12 years of age. This booster for older children—and teens and adults, too—is called Tdap.

Visit the CDC's website to learn more about how vaccines work.