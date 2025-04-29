In murder for hire situation, Franklin mom pleads not guilty

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — In an alleged murder for hire situation, a Franklin mom has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

This happened in court on Tuesday in Williamson County, where Angie Solomon, 55, pleaded not guilty to solicitation to commit first-degree murder. In a recording played before the court, Solomon described that she wanted to put her ex-husband "under the ground" for allegedly abusing her children and her. She also alleged her ex-husband killed their son, who died in 2020.

The recording played in court was between Solomon and a police agent posing as someone who would kill her ex-husband. Solomon met with a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent posing as a hitman in the parking lot of the CoolSprings Galleria Mall around 2 p.m. in mid-April.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation helped the Franklin Police Department with the investigation.

Solomin told the agent that she had no money to pay down the $5,000 fee for killing her ex-husband, but that Solomon would pay him twice what was asked for in the meeting.

"You understand that your ex-husband is going to be dead and he isn't coming back?" the police agent said. "You understand that, right?"

She cried in the recording but said she understood.

"I am a very naive person," she said.

She alleged her ex-husband had drugs and guns in the condo if the confidential informant wanted any of his belongings. The informant said when police came for Solomon to ask what happened to her ex-husband, that she not say "sh** about this meeting."

"Hell no," she replied.

Solomon described what she was doing as "vigilante justice of the olden days."

In the meeting, Solomon handed her the vehicle registration as a form of payment for killing her ex-husband.

Detective Kyle Brink with the Franklin Police Department said that Solomon had considered having two other individuals killed as part of the murder for hire plot. Brink said those individuals were warned about this.

