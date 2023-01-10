In-N-Out Burger creating 277 jobs in Franklin as it establishes eastern territory office

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Bill Lee has big news for Middle Tennessee!

In-N-Out Burger will be making its way to the Volunteer State, the Governor announced on Tuesday.

“I’m proud to welcome In-N-Out Burger, an iconic American brand, to the Volunteer State," Governor Lee announced. "Tennessee’s unmatched business climate, skilled workforce and central location make our state the ideal place for this family-run company to establish its first eastern United States hub. We thank In-N-Out for planting roots in Williamson County and creating new jobs for Tennesseans.”

Williamson County will now be the home of the burger chain's eastern hub and the company plans to invest millions in its first expansion east of Texas.

This project will be creating 277 new jobs in the county.

In addition to this corporate expansion, In-N-Out plans to open restaurants in the region by 2026, beginning with locations in and around Nashville.

“This expansion is significant for our company," said In-N-Out owner and president Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson. "For many years, we’ve heard requests from our customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been. Our customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come and becoming part of the wonderful communities in the Volunteer State.”