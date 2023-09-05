Inaugural AB Block Party celebrates Hillsboro Village

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People from across Nashville celebrated Labor Day by enjoying live music, but in a different location than in the past.

With Lightning 100's Live on the Green music festival on hold this year, a new event ensured there was still free entertainment for people to enjoy.

The first ever AB Block Party was held in the parking lot of the Belcourt Theatre in Hillsboro Village. The event was organized by AB Hillsboro Village co-owners Marcie Allen and Derek Van Mol as a way to celebrate their neighborhood.

"We’ve had a hard year, let’s be honest," said Marcie Allen. "This is a time for people to come together to celebrate. There is so much rich history here and we want people to know that. There are so many people moving to Nashville and we want them to re-discover Hillsboro Village."

The free event featured live music, a comedy show, food trucks and pop up shops from local businesses. Donations were also collected to support the Belcourt Theatre.

Aspiring artists could also help paint a new mural that will soon be on display in the neighborhood.

Allen said she plans to make the block party an annual event, but hasn't finalized dates for next year yet.