Inaugural 'Brewbies Festival' brings together craft beer lovers for a good cause

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The first ever Brewbies Nashville Festival will be taking place this Saturday, February 17 at Marathon Music Works.
Kicking off at 3 p.m., the festival benefiting the Keep a Breast Foundation will bring the craft beer community together through delicious food and beer from more than 25 breweries!
100 percent of the net proceeds will go to benefit the foundation.
Tickets range from $85 to $136 and include a custom glass, bracelet and samples!
Additional ticket information can be found here!
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp