Inaugural 'Brewbies Festival' brings together craft beer lovers for a good cause

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The first ever Brewbies Nashville Festival will be taking place this Saturday, February 17 at Marathon Music Works.

Kicking off at 3 p.m., the festival benefiting the Keep a Breast Foundation will bring the craft beer community together through delicious food and beer from more than 25 breweries!

100 percent of the net proceeds will go to benefit the foundation.

Tickets range from $85 to $136 and include a custom glass, bracelet and samples!

Additional ticket information can be found here!