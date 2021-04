NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed in a crash on I-65 North in Nashville.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday at exit 85 near Rosa Parks Boulevard and Metro Center Boulevard.

One person was killed in the incident, according to a Metro Nashville Police Department report.

All northbound lanes were closed as emergency crews responded. The road is expected to be cleared by 11 p.m.