Inclusive sensory gym planned for Madison, to open in October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We Rock the Spectrum Kids' Gym is a new "inclusive sensory gym" set to open on October 22 in Madison for kids of all ability levels.

The gym's mission is to provide a warm and nurturing space for all kids to play, learn, grow and be themselves, and its motto is, "Finally! a place where you never have to say I'm sorry!" It was inspired by a mother who wanted an inclusive place for both of her children to play — one an 11-year-old on the Autism spectrum and the other a 4-year-old neurotypical child.

"I understand firsthand the importance of a safe and inclusive environment where both my kids can go have fun, learn and build friendships," said CEO and Founder Dina Kimmel. "My husband and I decided to bring We Rock The Spectrum to the Nashville community to fill that need and to help families like us feel connected and accepted.”

The gym will offer camps, drop-off care, inclusive classes, memberships, open play time, parents' night out, space for hosting birthday parties, special events and more.

We Rock the Spectrum is a franchise with more than 120 locations across 24 states and eight countries. The company's gyms provide sensory-safe play, featuring 12 pieces of therapeutic equipment designed to work with many sensory processing issues that children on the spectrum face, while still providing children with the sensory diet necessary for improved learning and neurological development.

The equipment includes: a bolster swing, a carpet swing, a climbing mountain, a crash pit, a hammock swing, a rope bridge, swivel rotators, a trampoline, a tunnel, a zip line and more.

More information on the gym, its franchise, or its upcoming amenities can be found at the We Rock the Spectrum Nashville website, or keep up with updates on the group's Facebook or Instagram pages.