Incognito Cartel, food trucks, festival fundraise for Green Hills Park improvements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Green Hills Park is hosting a festival and movie showing to fundraise for park improvements.

The park is located at 1200 Lone Oak Rd. in Nashville.

Incognito Cartel will be playing at the event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will be taking the stage as a full band for the first time since the spring.

The band took a break so its drummer could recover from chemo treatments for stage one cancer on his tongue, and so the guitarist could have trigger finger surgery. The band's bassist is married to its guitarist.

The family movie will begin at 9 p.m.