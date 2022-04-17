Income taxes due by April 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tax Day is Monday, April 18, and for a lot of people it's a day all about deadlines and refunds.

The IRS said experts are on call to help with last minute questions, but it could take some patience to get through to them on the final day.

The IRS suggests people file electronically and double check all entries in case of quick errors that can be made.

As of the week ending April 1, more than 63 million refunds worth over $204 billion have been sent out by the IRS, and there’s still a big backlog of people waiting for their 2020 return.

"[We're continuing] to make progress in this area and [have] taken numerous steps to help address this issue," the IRS stated.

Monday also marks the last day to apply for an extension. The IRS estimates 15 million taxpayers will request one. It would give people until October 17 to file, but it is not an extension of time to pay.