Watch
News

Actions

Income taxes due by April 18

It's a day all about deadlines and refunds
tax deadline
Scripps National
tax deadline
Posted at 10:55 AM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 11:55:40-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tax Day is Monday, April 18, and for a lot of people it's a day all about deadlines and refunds.

The IRS said experts are on call to help with last minute questions, but it could take some patience to get through to them on the final day.

The IRS suggests people file electronically and double check all entries in case of quick errors that can be made.

As of the week ending April 1, more than 63 million refunds worth over $204 billion have been sent out by the IRS, and there’s still a big backlog of people waiting for their 2020 return.

"[We're continuing] to make progress in this area and [have] taken numerous steps to help address this issue," the IRS stated.

Monday also marks the last day to apply for an extension. The IRS estimates 15 million taxpayers will request one. It would give people until October 17 to file, but it is not an extension of time to pay.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap