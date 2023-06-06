Increase in water deaths raises concerns about water safety

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's waterways have become a tragic scene this year, with a concerning number of fatalities occurring on lakes and rivers across the state.

As the summer season approaches, experts are urging residents to take crucial steps to stay safer on the water, including adults taking swim lessons.

Lauren Worden, a passionate advocate for water safety and managing partner of Worden Aquatics, has dedicated her life to preventing water-related accidents.

Worden, who has been immersed in water activities since childhood, knows firsthand the dangers of not knowing how to swim. Having experienced a near-drowning incident herself at the age of five in a wave pool, and another incident during a canoe trip at 13, Worden has made it her mission to ensure that no one else experiences this fear.

"It's heartbreaking to see the number of lives lost on Tennessee lakes," Worden said. "I want to make sure that never happens again to anyone else. That's why all our instructors go through rigorous training and are certified by the American Red Cross. We want people to love the water and not be afraid of it."

The statistics for 2023 paint a grim picture of the current situation in Tennessee.

So far, there have been 12 boating-related fatalities, with five of them occurring on Percy Priest Lake alone. Last year's numbers were also alarming, with 29 reported deaths in recreational boating incidents— a significant increase from the 22 fatalities recorded in 2021.

Worden emphasized the importance of understanding the differences between swimming in a pool and swimming in a lake or a river.

"When you're in the lake on a boat, you need to make sure that you wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket," Worden said. "And if you jump in, do not take off that life jacket. If you're on a raft, keep it on."

She also stresses that learning to swim is a skill that can be acquired at any age. Worden's Aquatics has taught adults as old as 74, proving that it is never too late to gain proficiency in swimming and water safety.

"Our adult students come for lessons year-round," Worden said. "For those who haven't been swimming in a while, we encourage them to take some lessons before venturing out onto larger bodies of water."

As the summer season heats up, Tennessee residents are urged to prioritize water safety and take the necessary precautions to prevent accidents and drownings.

By raising awareness about the importance of learning how to swim and promoting proper safety measures, people like Lauren Worden hope to make a significant impact and prevent further tragedies on the water.