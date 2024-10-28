Indie Artist Benefit Show benefits the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for something positive to do this week? The Indie Artist Benefit Show will take place this Friday at 9 p.m. and all proceeds will benefit the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence.
The show takes place at the Bowery Vault and will feature performances by Abby Nissenbaum, Miggie Snyder and 2023 The Voice contestant Kate Cosentino.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
