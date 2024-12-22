Indigenous Peoples Coalition celebrates Wasioto Park name change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Indigenous peoples called the banks of the Cumberland River home long before the foundation of Nashville and long before the river's name came with colonization.

Albert Bender walks inside to a victory celebration for the Indigenous Peoples Coalition.

"It was brought to our attention that Cumberland Park which sits on the banks of the Cumberland River would be very very appropriate for a name change in light of the fact that Wasioto is the ancient Shawnee name for the Cumberland River," said Bender. "In fact in the 1670's and 80's the Cumberland River was known as the river of the Shawnee."

In August Albert campaigned to change the park behind the Titan's stadium to Wasioto Park.

Nashville's city council listened and in early December, the park was renamed.

Each person celebrating at the Social Justice Hall played a part and brought a dish to to share a meal together.

"It means a pursuit and a vast step forward in the right direction for the name change from Cumberland Park to Wasioto Park," said Bender.

He said the change honors Indigenous peoples land while looking forward to celebrating their heritage.

Bender also said the coalition will continue to push for change and recognition of their heritage in Middle Tennessee.

