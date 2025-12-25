Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Infant, adult man found dead in Mt. Juliet home

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet police are investigating the deaths of an adult man and an infant found inside a home on Sunset Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded after a family member discovered the two and called police. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said the investigation is in its early stages and remains active. Police said there is no threat to public safety.

“This evening’s tragic discovery weighs heavily on us all, especially during Christmas. Our hearts are with the family affected as we conduct a thorough investigation into what occurred,” Chief Tyler Chandler said.

