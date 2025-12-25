Infant, adult man found dead in Mt. Juliet home

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet police are investigating the deaths of an adult man and an infant found inside a home on Sunset Drive Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded after a family member discovered the two and called police. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives said the investigation is in its early stages and remains active. Police said there is no threat to public safety.
“This evening’s tragic discovery weighs heavily on us all, especially during Christmas. Our hearts are with the family affected as we conduct a thorough investigation into what occurred,” Chief Tyler Chandler said.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Recently while home sick, I got to watch the news just like you — a viewer! And I have to brag on my co-workers. Not only are they great people and journalists, but they are also tremendous advocates. Look no further than the recent reporting by Amanda Roberts and Jennifer Kraus. This kind of reporting takes dogged commitment. To us, it's always more than a story; this is our home too.
- Carrie Sharp