Infant found dead in Bellevue, with nanny not at home

Posted at 4:08 PM, Apr 11, 2023
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said a mom found her three-month-old son dead this week after leaving their baby in the care of their nanny in Bellevue.

Authorities said the nanny was keeping six other kids in her care, ranging in age up to 16-months-old. When the parents went to pick up their son, the nanny wasn't there. Those other six kids were in good health, police said.

Police said they later found the nanny with self-inflicted wounds inside Harpeth River State Park. She was flown to a Nashville hospital, where detectives have attempted to interview her.

No charges have been filed in this case as of Tuesday afternoon.

