Infant found dead in Trigg County, mother arrested

CADIZ, Ky. (WTVF) — An investigation got underway in Trigg County, Kentucky after an infant was found deceased in an attic.

Kentucky State Police were called to a home after a report of a dead infant. According to WHOP News Radio, detectives say 28-year-old Shaylynn Curtis was living in a home with her five-month-old baby and the child died Monday night.

Officers say Curtis drove the deceased infant to a friend’s house. She then returned home, wrapped the infant in a blanket and and placed him in the attic of the home.

Police say Curtis did not call 911 or seek medical assistance for the infant. Friends of Curtis, who were concerned about the welfare of the child, are the ones who called 911.

For now, Curtis is charged with abuse of a corpse. The cause of death remains under investigation and more charges could be pending.