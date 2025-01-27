Watch Now
Infant killed in Murfreesboro shooting, suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police are investigating an alleged murder-suicide that claimed the life of a child.

Police responded to the scene of a shooting at Chelsea Place Apartments on Bradyville Pike where two people were shot.

Sources confirmed to NewsChannel 5 that the infant suffered a fatal gunshot wound and the mother was shot in the arm. The suspect fled the scene. He was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Williamson County.

The investigation is ongoing.

