Infant killed in Murfreesboro shooting, suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police are investigating an alleged murder-suicide that claimed the life of a child.
Police responded to the scene of a shooting at Chelsea Place Apartments on Bradyville Pike where two people were shot.
Sources confirmed to NewsChannel 5 that the infant suffered a fatal gunshot wound and the mother was shot in the arm. The suspect fled the scene. He was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Williamson County.
The investigation is ongoing.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hollie.west@newschannel5.com.
