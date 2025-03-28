Inglewood resident's passion project brought nearly 400 cherry trees to Nashville

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It has been one man’s passion project to help plant hundreds of cherry trees in East Nashville.

They’re just about in peak bloom and the median paints a bit of a scenic route along Riverside Drive. These beauties don’t stick around for very long and people are quick to embrace their presence.

“Oh my gosh! It is one of the first trees to bloom in spring time," said Anthony Viglietti. "I mean, it heralds the beginning of spring!"

Viglietti has been instrumental in the last decade and change in bringing the nearly 400 cherry trees to the median on Riverside Drive.

“I had the opportunity to change the boulevard from just grass stripped down the road to something beautiful," he said.

This all started in 2009. Long before, the trees have been a symbol of the relationship between Nashville and Japan. These trees in particular honor our war heroes. When I took the drive to see all the trees, I actually got lost and ended up in Shelby Park, which wasn't such a bad thing.

“They’re quick," said a Nashville resident named Homer. "They bloom, then they go away.”

Homer was there with his friend. The two were just taking pictures of the cherry blossoms. Then, a woman named Jennifer got out of her car and joined the conversation.

I decided to step away and just take this all in. For a brief moment, these three people talked about the common joy they get from the trees. They hadn't met before. These trees brought them together.

“I love these cherry blossoms so much," Homer said. "Every spring I come out and I try to take photos of them. I’ve been doing it since I moved to Nashville almost nine years ago now.”

It's a reminder to appreciate the symbol of our friends, new friends, and the people we've never even met.

“I am hoping that when people drive down Riverside Drive and they see the cherry trees, that they appreciate that it’s in memory of a war hero," Viglietti.

Hurry up — the cherry blossoms won't be here for long. In fact, the Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival is coming up April 12.

