Initiative will connect thousands with fiber internet in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State leaders will unveil a new $53.4 million investment to expand fiber internet to underserved Tennessee residents in eight counties.

According to an advisory from Governor Lee's Office, he and Commissioner Stuart McWhorter will announce this "historic investment" with United Communications, Middle Tennessee Electric, and Duck River Electric Monday.

The Governor's office said the project will connect more than 14,000 underserved residents with fiber optic internet in Bedford, Franklin, Giles, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore and Williamson Counties.

This is a part of a larger, $446 million series of grants the Governor's office announced in September of 2022. The program to expand internet access has a goal of impacting more than 150,000 underserved homes and businesses in 58 counties.

The grants are funded through the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund – American Rescue Plan, using a portion of the state’s federal American Rescue Plan funds to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.