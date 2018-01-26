inJoy, Nashville Mom's Business, Helps With Daily Tasks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A busy Nashville mom is helping others free-up their time with a new business called inJoy.

Whether you're a new mom returning from the hospital or a working mom launching a new business, finding time is always a struggle.

Those everyday tasks, like organizing a closet, folding laundry or meal prep, can take a back seat to life.

Tessa Robert, the founder of inJoy, spent many years abroad serving as a missionary and stateside has had more than ten-years experience assisting families in their homes.

“I just saw a huge opportunity to create a team of people who could come into your home and assist you everything from laundry to dishes, meal prep to running errands,” she said.

For more information, click here.