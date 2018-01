NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Injuries were reported in an early-morning crash on Interstate 24 in Robertson County.

The incident was reported before 6:30 a.m. Monday in eastbound lanes near Maxey Road at mile marker 20.

Details of the crash were not known.

It’s unclear how many people were hurt. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said serious injuries were reported.

One lane of I-24 eastbound was expected to remain blocked until at least noon.