8 Hurt In Crash Involving Nashville MTA Bus, Car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nearly 10 people were injured in a crash involving an MTA bus in downtown Nashville.

The incident was reported at 8:08 a.m. Thursday on 8th Avenue and Union Street. The cause of the crash was unclear.

Updated total is all 6 passengers on the bus, the bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle for a total of 8. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/iBj8HINgAE — Blayke Roznowski (@NC5_Blayke) March 22, 2018

The MTA bus had extensive front end damage after crashing into a sign in front of Lofts at the Reserve. Another car involved in the wreck was also badly damaged.

Eight people -- including seven passengers, the bus driver and the driver of the car -- were taken to area hospitals. All of the injuries were said to be minor.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those involved in the accident," MTA officials said in a statement.

Metro Nashville Police officers remained on scene. The bus has been towed from the area.