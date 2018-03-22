8 Hurt In Crash Involving Nashville MTA Bus, Car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nearly 10 people were injured in a crash involving an MTA bus in downtown Nashville.

The incident was reported at 8:08 a.m. Thursday on 8th Avenue and Union Street. The cause of the crash was unclear. 

The MTA bus had extensive front end damage after crashing into a sign in front of Lofts at the Reserve. Another car involved in the wreck was also badly damaged.  

Eight people -- including seven passengers, the bus driver and the driver of the car -- were taken to area hospitals. All of the injuries were said to be minor.   

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those involved in the accident," MTA officials said in a statement. 

Metro Nashville Police officers remained on scene. The bus has been towed from the area. 

