One dead, nine injured in shooting near TSU on homecoming weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead and nine others are injured near the Tennessee State University campus while the school celebrated its homecoming this weekend.

Five people were sent to hospitals. Five others were taken to the hospital via private vehicle. Metro Nashville Police Department officials said the suspects involved in the gunfire were taken to the hospital.

MNPD said they will provide another update in 35 minutes.

The shooting was reported along Jefferson Street, near 27th Avenue at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Nashville Fire Department was in the area for outreach as part of the homecoming festivities. NFD spokesperson Kendra Loney said her department was able to react quickly to those who were gunshot victims. One NFD member was transferred for a non-gunshot related issue.

"As the gunfire erupted, our crews were right here where that occurred," Loney said. "They recounted that it sounded like fireworks that were happening. They reacted and they were shocked in the moment. They ripped off their belts and made tourniquets. The innocence in this event was taken away. We don't know the final number of victims. We are grateful first responders were on the scene and already here. We are very thankful for that. It could have been worse."

Jashawna Rucker — who was a bystander who just graduated from high school — said the situation was chaos of the shots being fired. She said thankfully no one she came with was hurt.

She saw people running and crying. Those in the crowd were also trying to get to others' houses for safety.

"I am thankful I didn't lose my life or get shot," Rucker said. "Nowadays, we can't do nothing. There were kids around. It's very sad this kind of incident has happened. Last year, it was so smooth and good. You never would have thought it would happen this year. It just suddenly happened."

MNPD officials have not yet confirmed the ages of the victims or whether they were students.

