Inmate dies at the Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Development Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An inmate died at the Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Development Center on Wednesday, just before 6 p.m.

Officers immediately began CPR on 31-year-old William Davenport and notified Nashville Fire. Male, responded to reports of an unresponsive inmate. Officers immediately began CPR and notified the Nashville Fire Department.

Davenport was later pronounced dead at the scene.

He was booked September 4, 2024, on burglary and theft charges and was serving a three-year sentence.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.