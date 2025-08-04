Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inmate disappears from work detail, Rutherford Co. officials activate search

Joseph Beard, 43, escaped from a work detail in Rutherford County and is sought by law enforcement
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Rutherford County inmate is sought by law enforcement after leaving a work detail along John Bragg Highway Monday afternoon.

Joseph Beard, 43, of Dickson, was picking up trash when he walked away from the work crew, according to Capt. Jason Smitty of the Rutherford County Correctional Work Center. Beard was working in the 8800 block of John Bragg Highway when he escaped around 3:31 p.m.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office requests that anyone who sees Beard call 911 immediately and do not approach him. It is also recommended to keep your home and vehicles locked if you live nearby.

Beard was serving time for violation of probation and was scheduled to be released on August 24, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are searching the area with K9 units and drones, with the Tennessee Highway Patrol's helicopter crew assisting the search effort.

Slow traffic is expected in the area while the search continues.

