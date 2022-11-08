Inmate found dead in cell at Rutherford Co. Detention Center

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — An inmate at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center was found dead Sunday.

Deputies at the detention center doing a "routine count" found 20-year-old Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia unresponsive in his cell, says Chief Deputy Keith Lowery. The detention center's medical staff assessed Blanco-Garcia after assessing him. EMS paramedics later pronounced his death.

"Our heart-felt sympathy goes out to his family," said Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh after he was informed of Blanco-Garcia's death.

On Friday, Blanco-Garcia was charged with second-degree murder and four counts of felony possession of Schedule II drugs for resale.

Blanco-Garcia did not have a cell-mate, says Detective Sgt. Richard Brinkley, who is investigating Blanco-Garcia's death with lead Detective Dennis Ward.

An autopsy was requested to determine the cause of death, which will be conducted by the Rutherford County Medical Examiner's Office.

