Inmate on the run in Coffee County

COFFEE CO. TENN. (WTVF) — Police say: Tony Jaseson Sweeton escaped on November 20th, 2024 around 8:30 p.m., from a transport vehicle in Coffee County that was heading from the Sheiff's department office.

He escaped handcuffed and still may handcuffed near the intersection of Highway 127 and Wattendorf Highway at the Franklin County/Coffee County line.

They expect him to be in a wooded area near the intersection of Highway 123 and Wattendorf Highway. The Sheiffic office reached out to the Tullahoma Police Department, Manchester Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Arnold Air Force Base Police to be on the lookout for Tony.

Tony description:

White Male

23 years old

5'7"

155 pounds

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

Face and neck tattoos

White t-shirt

Black and white striped pants

Tony was facing a charge of statutory rape Tony along with these other charges:

-Aggravated Assault

-Assault on First Responders X3

-Theft of Motor Vehicle

-Theft of Property

-Resisting Arrest

-Domestic Violence

-Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

-Vandalism X2

-Driving on a Revoked License

-Violation of Probation X2

-Assault X3

-Improper Display of Tag.

Sheriff Tim Fuller is working with Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin on this matter. They ask that anyone in the Winchester Highway or Millers Crossroads area be alert and report anything suspicious.

If you see Tony, please contact the communications center in the appropriate county.

Coffee County Dispatch- 931-728-9555

Franklin County Consolidated Communications Center- 931-967-2331

This is still an ongoing search and we will update you with new information as soon as we get it.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.