Inmates at Downtown Detention Center save life of a choking correctional officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Inmates at the Downtown Detention Center are being praised after providing life-saving assistance to an officer who was choking.

The inmates saw that the officer was in distress and immediately took action, performing the Heimlich maneuver, dislodging the object and helping the officer breathe again.

When the officer lost consciousness, they stayed vigilant until medical personnel arrived.

Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall praised the inmates on Wednesday.

"The bravery and humanity displayed by these individuals is commendable. Their quick response not only saved a life but also exemplifies the potential for positive actions in all circumstances," said Hall.

