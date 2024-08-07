Inmates at Downtown Detention Center save life of a choking correctional officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Inmates at the Downtown Detention Center are being praised after providing life-saving assistance to an officer who was choking.
The inmates saw that the officer was in distress and immediately took action, performing the Heimlich maneuver, dislodging the object and helping the officer breathe again.
When the officer lost consciousness, they stayed vigilant until medical personnel arrived.
Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall praised the inmates on Wednesday.
"The bravery and humanity displayed by these individuals is commendable. Their quick response not only saved a life but also exemplifies the potential for positive actions in all circumstances," said Hall.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”
-Rhori Johnston