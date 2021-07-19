Inmates escape custody in Fentress County

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Fentress County Sheriffs Department is looking for two inmates that escaped custody near the Highland Manor Winery.

Officials asked for the public to be on the lookout for the two men and urged people to not approach them, but rather call 911 or the Fentress County Sheriffs Department immediately.

Charles Kennedy, 35, and Casey Ridenour, 22, escaped custody Monday. Kennedy is 6'4" tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes, a beard, and is possibly wearing glasses.

Ridenour is about 5'11", weighs 154 pounds, has brown hair, blue eyes, and beard and is possibly wearing glasses. Both suspects were last seen wearing orange pants and white t-shirts.

The Jamestown City Police, Cumberland County Sheriffs Dept. Crossville City Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol Air and Ground units, and Roane County Sheriffs Dept. are all assisting with the search of the escaped inmates.