Inside Opry Mills Mall: 911 calls depict night of fight taken as shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One element was clear from the nearly two dozen 911 calls released from the night shoppers and retailers thought an active shooter was inside the Opry Mills Mall.

Those who called 911 genuinely thought there was an active shooter. The noises turned out to be teens fighting in the food court, according to Metro Nashville Police Department officials. Metal chairs hitting the floor caused a flurry that created moments of panic.

Throughout the calls, operators assured those on the other end of the line that officers were on the way or that they had receive a multitude

of calls related to the incident.

Three teens were arrested for the incident and taken to juvenile detention for a fight outside of the ice cream store.

"There's been shots fire," one caller told the 911 operator. "I am in the back tunnel, and they said we weren't allowed to leave."

"What store were you near?" the operator asked.

"I don't even know anymore," the caller said.

One caller — who works at the mall near Johnny Rockets — said he heard the noise.

"We heard something here," he said to the 911 operator. "I am not sure if it was fireworks or gunshots. But we heard the popping."

One woman, who had never been to the Opry Mills Mall, called the 911 operator not knowing what to do. She described everyone running and shooting involved. She said she was in the bathroom and that people around her were claiming there was someone with a gun.

She was with her family, including her son.

"I am calling because people are running," she said. "I just don't know what to do."

Police haven't shared anymore about the investigation.